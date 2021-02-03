Narendra Singh Tomar: 10% of funds to ineligible PM-Kisan beneficiaries recovered

Only 10 percent of the amount transferred to ineligible beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) has been recovered so far, the government informed the Lok Sabha Tuesday.

According to a written reply by Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, so far, around Rs 2,326.88 crore has been disbursed to beneficiaries who were found ineligible for the scheme, of which Rs 231.76 crore was recovered.

“During the verification process, if it was found that an amount of Rs 2,326.88 crore was transferred to 40,48,049 ineligible beneficiaries, including income tax payees…” Tomar said.

“The Union government has issued a Standard Operation Guideline to identify such undeserving beneficiaries and recover the amount from them,” he wrote.

According to the government data, recoveries have been made in 18 states and UTs.