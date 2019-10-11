Modi-Xi Summit in Mamallapuram LIVE UPDATES: New border CBMs and trade on table
Modi-Xi informal summit in Chennai, Mahabalipuram LIVE UPDATES: The two leaders are expected to discuss the new and updated confidence building measures (CBMs) along the border and trade, among other things.
Modi-Xi summit in Mahabalipuram Live news updates: Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive in Chennai post 2 pm Friday, after which he will make his way to the coastal town of Mahabalipuram, some 50 kms away, to participate in a two-day informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders are expected to discuss the new and updated confidence building measures (CBMs) along the border and trade, among other things.
Sources told The Indian Express that PM Modi is likely to speak about the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir only if it is raised by Xi. He is likely to explain the reasons and nuances behind Delhi’s decision while conveying that Beijing has to be “sensitive” to India’s core concerns.
Modi and Xi are likely to discuss the issue of terrorism. This is significant because the Financial Action Task Force, under China’s presidency, is slated to meet from October 13 to 18 this year and take up the issue of Pakistan’s blacklisting. Sources said India will expect China to consider the case “objectively”.
On Friday in Mahabalipuram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give Xi Jinping a guided tour of three renowned monuments: Arjuna’s Penance, Panch Rathas and the Shore Temple around 5 pm. Thereafter, they will watch a cultural performance for 45 minutes at the temple, which will be followed by a dinner hosted by the Prime Minister.
On Saturday, the two leaders will meet at Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort & Spa for a 50-minute meeting followed by delegation-level talks before the visit ends with lunch hosted by PM Modi.
Sources said the schedule has been structured in such a way that the two leaders will be able to talk to each other in a “free-flowing manner”, and without aides, many times. “Just like the first informal summit took place in the shadow of Doklam, this is taking place in the shadow of Kashmir. Just like there was ironing-out of differences and an understanding achieved that they will not be allowed to become disputes, the effort is to get Xi to take a more balanced, if not favourable, view on the issue,” sources said.
Over the next two days, Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will also meet their Chinese counterparts, including Wang Yi who is also the Special Representative for boundary talks.