Modi-Xi Summit in Mamallapuram LIVE UPDATES: New border CBMs and trade on table

Modi-Xi summit in Mahabalipuram Live news updates: Chinese President Xi Jinping will arrive in Chennai post 2 pm Friday, after which he will make his way to the coastal town of Mahabalipuram, some 50 kms away, to participate in a two-day informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders are expected to discuss the new and updated confidence building measures (CBMs) along the border and trade, among other things.

Sources told The Indian Express that PM Modi is likely to speak about the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir only if it is raised by Xi. He is likely to explain the reasons and nuances behind Delhi’s decision while conveying that Beijing has to be “sensitive” to India’s core concerns.

Modi and Xi are likely to discuss the issue of terrorism. This is significant because the Financial Action Task Force, under China’s presidency, is slated to meet from October 13 to 18 this year and take up the issue of Pakistan’s blacklisting. Sources said India will expect China to consider the case “objectively”.