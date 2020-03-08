‘Signing off’: PM Modi hands over his social media accounts to seven women achievers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo)

In his bid to ignite “motivation in millions”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday signed off from his social media accounts and handed them over to seven women achievers for them to “share their life’s journey” on International Women’s Day.

Greeting all women on Twitter, PM Modi said, “We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti.

As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts.”

He also said lauded Indian women achievers across the world saying that their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. India has outstanding women achievers in all parts of the nation, he added. “These women have done great work in a wide range of sectors. Their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. Let us keep celebrating the achievements of such women and learning from them. #SheInspiresUs.”

He had, however, announced his decision of ‘giving up’ social media last Sunday, leaving many shocked. But the day after, he revealed his decision to hand over his social media accounts to inspiring women on Women’s Day.

PM Modi is followed by over 53 million people on Twitter and has 44 followers on Facebook. The stories of women, who are given the opportunity to use his handles for the day, are thus likely to reach a vast pool of audience.

