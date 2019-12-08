PM Modi stresses on role of effective policing in ensuring women safety

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the All India Conference of Director Generals /Inspector Generals of Police-2019, at IISER in Pune, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (Twitter/PIB) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the All India Conference of Director Generals /Inspector Generals of Police-2019, at IISER in Pune, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (Twitter/PIB)

Amid a string of crimes against women in various parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday stressed upon the role of effective policing in ensuring safety for women.

While addressing a DGP-IGP conference in Pune, the prime minister said that they must at all times strive to improve the image of the police force to inspire confidence among all sections of society including women and children.

He also mentioned that technology is an effective weapon to ensure pro-active policing that factors-in the feedback of the common man.

The prime minister’s remarks come amid the recent cases of crime against women in Hyderabad and Unnao that have triggered a public outcry.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that Modi recognises the pulls and pressures confronting police officers in their day-to-day discharge of duties. “However, he (PM Modi) said whenever they are in doubt they should remember the ideals and the spirit with which they appeared for the civil services exams and continue to work in the national interest, keeping in mind the welfare of the weakest and poorest sections of society,” the statement said.

During the event, Modi, while appreciating efforts of police personnel for “maintaining general peace and tranquillity in the country and ensuring normalcy”, also said that one must not forget the contribution of their families who stand firmly behind them.

He also expressed a special interest for the development of the northeastern states which is critical for the government’s Act East Policy and urged the DGPs of these states to make extra efforts to create a conducive environment for the development programmes.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present at the event, where for the second time in a week he said that the NDA government was committed to the amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) to make them more conducive for the country.

