‘Democracy will be stronger if 2029 polls held with Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam fully in place’: PM in letter to women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Parliament is set to “create new history” with the Women’s Reservation Bill, calling it a step towards greater gender equality. (PTI screengrab)

Two days before Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is scheduled for discussion in a special sitting of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said amendments to the Women Reservation Act should be passed in the Parliament and any delay will be unfortunate and mean a gross injustice to women.

“Democracy will become stronger if 2029 LS and various Assembly polls that year are held with women’s reservation fully in place,” he added.