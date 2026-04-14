‘Democracy will be stronger if 2029 polls held with Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam fully in place’: PM in letter to women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said amendments to Women Reservation Act should be passed in the Parliament and any delay will be unfortunate and mean a gross injustice to women.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 14, 2026 09:52 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Parliament is set to “create new history” with the Women’s Reservation Bill, calling it a step towards greater gender equality. (PTI screengrab)Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Parliament is set to “create new history” with the Women’s Reservation Bill, calling it a step towards greater gender equality. (PTI screengrab)
Make us preferred source on Google

Two days before Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is scheduled for discussion in a special sitting of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said amendments to the Women Reservation Act should be passed in the Parliament and any delay will be unfortunate and mean a gross injustice to women.

“Democracy will become stronger if 2029 LS and various Assembly polls that year are held with women’s reservation fully in place,” he added.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 14: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments