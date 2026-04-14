‘Democracy will be stronger if 2029 polls held with Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam fully in place’: PM in letter to women

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Two days before Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is scheduled for discussion in a special sitting of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said amendments to the Women Reservation Act should be passed in the Parliament and any delay will be unfortunate and mean a gross injustice to women.
“Democracy will become stronger if 2029 LS and various Assembly polls that year are held with women’s reservation fully in place,” he added.
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