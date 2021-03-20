PM Modi wishes Imran Khan a speedy recovery from Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan a speedy recovery following reports that the latter has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19,” PM Modi tweeted.

Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 20, 2021

Earlier in the day, Pakistan health minister Faisa Sultan took to Twitter to announce that Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and that he is “self-isolating at home”. Khan had received the first dose of the Covid vaccine two days ago.

PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home — Faisal Sultan (@fslsltn) March 20, 2021

Interestingly, Modi’s tweet comes amid the latest thaw between the two nations along the Line of Control (LoC). Last month, India and Pakistan had issued a joint statement to strictly observe all agreements on ceasefire along the LoC and other sectors, and to address “each other’s core issues and concerns”. It was their first joint statement in over eight years.

Khan, 68, has been holding regular and frequent meeting lately, including attending a security conference held in Islamabad that was attended by a large number of people. He addressed the conference without wearing a mask, and attended another gathering to inaugurate a housing project for poor people in a similar fashion on Friday.

وَإِذَا مَرِضْتُ فَهُوَ يَشْفِينِ°

And when I am ill, it is He Who cures me.

(Qur’an 26:80) Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home. — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 20, 2021

The Ministry of National Services, Pakistan tweeted: “Prime Minister Imran Khan was not fully vaccinated when he contracted the virus. He only got the 1st dose and merely 2 days ago which is too soon for ANY vaccine to become effective. Anti-bodies develop 2-3 weeks after 2nd dose of 2-dose COVID vaccines.”