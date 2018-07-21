NDA has confidence of Lok Sabha and 125 cr citizens: PM Modi on winning trust vote

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express file photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Express file photo)

Minutes after the NDA-led government sailed through the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the “125 crore people of India” and political parties for extending their support to the government.

“NDA has the confidence of the Lok Sabha and the 125 crore people of India. I thank all the parties that have supported us in the vote today. Our efforts to transform India and fulfil the dreams of our youth continue. Jai Hind!” the PM tweeted.

The government registered a comfortable victory with 325 votes as against the 126 votes. Members of the Shiv Sena, BJD and TRS were not present in the House when the voting took place. Several AIADMK members had opposed the motion, in a boost to the NDA.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the numbers only indicated the increased level of trust by the citizens in the government. “The numbers have increased because the trust (of the citizens) have increased,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

The day-long session in the Lower House saw the government and the opposition trade charges and a moment of drama when Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, after a blistering speech, walked over to hug the Prime Minister.

Terming the no-trust vote against his government a result of the opposition’s “arrogance”, Modi had earlier called on all parties to dismiss the move and accused the Congress of working with the mindset of ‘Modi hatao’ (remove Modi). Responding to the debate on the motion, he said some people are indulging in “negative politics.” He also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi for asking him to stand up for a hug after walking across to his chair in the Lok Sabha, saying the Congress president appeared to be in a hurry to occupy his seat.

Only the electorate of the country can decide his fate and make him sit on his chair, Modi said, asking “what is the hurry”. Gandhi was present in the House when the Prime Minister made the statement.

Today’s no-confidence motion, the 27th in Parliamentary history, is the first to be admitted in 15 years. The last was in 2003 when the Congress party moved a no-confidence motion against prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

