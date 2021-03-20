WhatsApp, FB down for 50-55 mins yesterday, but development in Bengal down for past 50-55 years: PM Modi

Drawing a parallel with Friday’s social media outage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said while everybody was worried when platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook were down for just 50-55 minutes, West Bengal’s development has been down for past 50-55 years.

Speaking at a public rally in Bengal’s Kharagpur ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state, he said, “Yesterday WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook were down for 50-55 minutes, everybody got worried. But in Bengal, development and dreams have been down for 50-55 years. First, it was Congress, then Left, and now Trinamool Congress, who have blocked state’s development.”

He claimed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee government stands like a wall to block the central schemes and blamed her for wasting “precious ten years” of the youth. “Didi’s government is reluctant to implement the new National Education Policy. She is not worried about the future of millions of youth of West Bengal, their career. I assure them that didi will not be allowed to play with their future,” he said.

Modi also said that Banerjee runs a ‘pathshala’ (school) of brutality in Bengal, the syllabus of which comprises ‘tolabaji‘ (extortion), cut money, syndicate and anarchy. He claimed, “Didi gets angry if asked to give an account of Amphan cyclone funds. If you ask for answers to the theft in ration rice, you are put in jail. Raise questions on the coal scam, the police gets you killed. If you ask for answers on jobs, then your house is burnt.”