PM Modi in West Bengal, Assam Live Updates: PM to distribute land ‘patta’ certificates to landless people in Sivasagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam's Sivasagar district on Saturday. (PTI)

PM Modi in West Bengal, Assam Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam’s Sivasagar district on Saturday to launch a special programme of the state government to distribute land ‘patta’ or allotment certificates to over one lakh landless indigenous people. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the state on Sunday.

This will be his first visit to the state in the run-up to the Assembly elections likely in April. The venue for Modi’s programme is the historic Jerenga Pothar in Upper Assam’s Sivasagar district. Formerly known as Rangpur, Sivasagar was the seat of the powerful Ahom dynasty, who ruled Assam for six centuries (1228-1826). It is part of Upper Assam, which saw strong opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last year.

Later in the day, PM Modi is scheduled to visit West Bengal to address “Parakram Diwas” celebrations in Kolkata on Netaji Subash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary. Modi will interact with artists and delegates at 3:30 pm at the National Library in Kolkata. He will then attend the Parakram Diwas programme at Victoria Memorial Hall at 4:30 pm

Modi paid homage to the freedom fighter earlier this morning and said a grateful nation will always remember his sacrifice and dedication for its independence. Bose was born on this day in 1897. The government has decided to observe January 23 as “Parakram Diwas” to commemorate his birth anniversary.