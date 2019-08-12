Anonymous complaint to EC seeks removal of PM Modi from voter list; probe on

Advertising

The Cyber Crime cell of Ahmedabad has begun probing an anonymous complaint written to the Election Commission in Gandhinagar which allegedly seeks to remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name from the voter’s list in Sabarmati area.

However, three days after a first information report was lodged at the Cyber Crime police station against “unknown persons”, the city police and administration remain tight-lipped about the accused or the nature of the offence.

On August 8, the Cyber Crime police station registered an FIR against unknown persons for allegedly sending a complaint to the Election Commission in Gandhinagar asking them to remove the name of Prime Minister Modi from the electoral list in Sabarmati area. The FIR was registered after the EC forwarded the complaint to the district collectorate in Ahmedabad, which on August 8 issued a notice to the city police asking them to begin an investigation.

As the complaint to the Election Commission was received over email, the Cyber Crime cell has been asked to carry out the investigation.

Ahmedabad District Collector Vikrant Pandey refused to divulge any details about the content of the complaint sent to the EC, which was deemed as an offence by the administration and police. Pandey refused to comment stating that the matter was being treated as “confidential”.

An officer of the Cyber Crime Cell who is investigating the case said, “As of now, all we can state that the FIR has been lodged under sections of the Indian Penal code and Representation of the People’s Act. We have begun an investigation but the accused has not identified yet.”

Prime Minister Modi had cast his vote at Nishan High School in Ranip area of Ahmedabad on April 23 during the single phase of polling in Gujarat for the Lok Sabha 2019 elections.