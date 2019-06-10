PM Modi to hold talks with Xi Jinping, Putin on sidelines of SCO summit

Toggle Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (File/Twitter/narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan this week, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

The MEA also reiterated that no meeting has been scheduled between Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister at the SCO summit.

‘No meeting will be organised between Prime Minister Modi and his Pakistan counterpart Imran Khan at the summit’, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the meeting of Council of Heads of State (CHS) of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Bishkek (Kyrgyz Republic) on June 13-14, 2019. This will be the second CHS meeting after India became a member of SCO,” a press release issued by MEA said.

“The leaders participating in the Summit are expected to focus their discussions on the global security situation, multilateral economic cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and also on topical issues of international and regional importance,” it added.

The SCO summit is due to be held on June 13-14 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The SCO is a China-led eight-member economic and security bloc with India and Pakistan being admitted to the grouping in 2017.

