Ukraine war: PM Modi speaks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, reiterates call for dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday over the ongoing situation in Ukraine, reiterated India’s long-standing position favouring dialogue and diplomacy.

Speaking over phone on the phone, the two leaders also discussed the state of global energy and food markets, PM Modi’s office said in a statement. “They exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilisers and pharma products could be encouraged further,” the statement said. “The leaders also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets.”

As India continues to be an importer of Russian crude oil, Putin told Modi that Russia remains a reliable supplier of grains, fertilisers and energy.

From the very beginning of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, India maintained its stand on resolving the issue through dialogue and diplomacy instead of war. In April, India abstained from voting that suspended Russia from UN Security Council after 193-member General Assembly voted to adopt a resolution moved by the United States over allegations that Russian troops killed civilians while pulling back from towns around the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Explaining its stand after the voting, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti said, “India has abstained on the resolution with regard to suspension of the Russian Federation from the Human Rights Council adopted in the General Assembly today. We do so for reasons of both substance and process.” “Since the inception of the Ukrainian conflict, India has stood for peace, dialogue and diplomacy. We believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. If India has chosen any side, it is the side of peace and it is for an immediate end to violence,” he said.

Reiterating that India is strongly against the conflict, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while speaking in Lok Sabha had said: “We are strongly against the conflict, we believe that no solution can be arrived at by shedding blood and at the cost of innocent lives. In this day and age, dialogue and diplomacy are the right answers to any disputes.”