Spoke to PM Modi, he is visiting Canada on December 11-12, says Mark Carney

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi will visit Canada on December 11 and 12, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and the Indian High Commission in Ottawa have officially confirmed.

PM Carney shared the news while speaking with visitors at a local restaurant in Calgary on Thursday morning. He said he “just spoke” to PM Modi about his upcoming visit. Carney said Modi will travel to Toronto and Ottawa, but added, “We’ll see if we can broaden it out.”

Later, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa posted on X: “PM Shri Narendra Modi will visit Canada on 11–12 December 2026. In the recent conversation with Rt. Hon. PM Mark Carney, both the leaders agreed to build on the positive momentum in ties and work towards concrete outcomes in trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties.”