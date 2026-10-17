Spoke to PM Modi, he is visiting Canada on December 11-12, says Mark Carney

PM Carney shared the news while speaking with visitors at a local restaurant in Calgary on Thursday morning. He said he “just spoke” to PM Modi about his upcoming visit. Carney said Modi will travel to Toronto and Ottawa, but added, “We’ll see if we can broaden it out.”
Later, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa posted on X: “PM Shri Narendra Modi will visit Canada on 11–12 December 2026. In the recent conversation with Rt. Hon. PM Mark Carney, both the leaders agreed to build on the positive momentum in ties and work towards concrete outcomes in trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties.”
Ministry of External Affairs’ official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Friday said: “As you are aware, Foreign Minister of Canada visited India a few days back. She met with the External Affairs Minister (S Jaishankar) and discussed progress in bilateral ties. She also called on the Prime Minister. During the visit, the Prime Minister’s visit to Canada came up for discussion. The dates for the visit are presently under discussion. We will announce the visit at the appropriate time.”
PM Modi met visiting Foreign Minister of Canada Anita Anand on Wednesday and said India is committed to building a “constructive and forward-looking strategic partnership” with Canada that delivers “tangible benefits” to the people of both countries.
Modi, after meeting Anand, said, “Pleased to meet Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand. We had a productive discussion on further strengthening India-Canada ties in trade, technology, security, energy, education and people-to-people exchanges.”
“India is committed to building a constructive and forward-looking strategic partnership with Canada
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that delivers tangible benefits to the people of both countries,” he posted on X.
During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi and Foreign Minister Anand discussed ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral ties and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade, science and technology, defence, security, energy, education, people-to-people ties and multilateral cooperation, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.
PM Modi emphasised the importance of sustaining momentum in bilateral engagement and translating it into tangible outcomes, including through early conclusion of negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), it said.
“They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest,” it said, adding that PM Modi conveyed his warm greetings to Prime Minister Carney and said that he looked forward to continuing their engagements.
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Earlier that day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Anand and said they “reviewed progress in our ties across trade and investment, education, energy, defence and people-to-people exchanges. Also exchanged views on key regional and global developments”.
“Guided by our leadership and sustained engagement across government and industry, we are advancing our Strategic Partnership,” it said.