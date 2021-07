Modi speaks with Vietnam PM, says both nations share vision of rules-based Indo-Pacific region

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday and noted that the India-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership can contribute to promoting regional stability as both nations share a similar vision of an open, inclusive, peaceful and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

In his telephonic conversation with Pham, Prime Minister Modi congratulated him on his appointment as the premier of Vietnam and expressed confidence that the India-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership will continue to become stronger under his able guidance, the Prime Minister’s Office here said in a statement.

Spoke on phone with H. E. Pham Minh Chinh, Prime Minister of Vietnam. Reviewed all aspects of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, reiterated our shared vision for Indo-Pacific, and agreed to maintain close cooperation including in the UNSC. @VNGovtPortal — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2021

He welcomed the fact that both countries share a similar vision of an open, inclusive, peaceful and rules-based Indo-Pacific Region, and hence the India-Vietnam comprehensive strategic partnership can contribute to promote regional stability, prosperity and development, the PMO said.

In this context, Prime Minister Modi also noted that both India and Vietnam were presently fellow-members of the UN Security Council, it said.

Modi thanked PM Pham for the valuable support provided by the government and people of Vietnam during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, the statement said.

The leaders agreed that both the countries should continue consultations and cooperation to support each other’s continuing efforts against the pandemic.

Both the prime ministers reviewed the state of bilateral relations and shared their views on different areas of cooperation, the PMO said.

Noting that the year 2022 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the two leaders agreed to celebrate this milestone in a befitting manner through various commemorative activities, the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi also invited his Vietnamese counterpart to undertake an official visit to India at an early suitable date. PTI ASK