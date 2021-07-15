Uttar Pradesh successfully handled second wave of Covid: PM Modi in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday lauded the Uttar Pradesh government for successfully handling the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic.

During his address, PM Modi also lauded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s leadership skills. “The infrastructure in Kashi has grown multifold. Kashi has shown that it doesn’t stop or get tired even in difficult times. The past few months have been very difficult for the entire mankind. But entire UP, including Kashi, faced the mutating and dangerous form of Coronavirus with all its might. Today UP is a state that does the maximum number of testings across the country. It is a state that does the maximum number of vaccinations,” the prime minister said in Varanasi.

PM Modi reached his parliamentary constituency Varanasi this morning and inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 1,500 crore. He was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.

PM Modi inaugurated the International Cooperation and Convention Centre — ‘Rudraksh’. Constructed in the Sigra area of Varanasi over three acres of land at a cost of nearly Rs 200 crore, the ‘Rudraksh’ centre has been positioned as an ideal location to host all types of international conventions, concerts and exhibitions in order to strengthen the city’s competitiveness by developing its tourism sector. It comprises a main hall with a tower, meeting rooms and a spacious parking area that can accommodate as many as 120 cars.

The officials said the objective of the project is to provide opportunities for social and cultural interactions between people at the international convention centre in Varanasi that would strengthen the city’s competitiveness by developing its tourism sector.

It is ideal for holding international conferences, exhibitions and music concerts and other events and the gallery is done up with murals depicting Varanasi’s art, culture and music, they added.