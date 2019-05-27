Modi in Varanasi: PM, BJP chief Amit Shah to thank voters and party workers
The Prime Minister is visiting his constituents in Varanasi Monday to express his thanks for choosing him for a second term as well as his party workers.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh after being elected as a Parliamentarian for a second term from the constituency. Modi, who won with a bigger margin than 2014, is visiting Varanasi to express his thanks to the people as well as party workers. He will be accompanied by BJP National President Amit Shah. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already reached the city to oversee the arrangements.
The PM will first offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple and party workers have planned a grand welcome for him on his route from Police Lines to the temple, which is likely to be in the form of a roadshow. Modi won by an increased margin of 4.79 lakh votes against SP candidate Shalini Yadav. A large number of security, paramilitary and Special Protection Group personnel have been deployed in places where Modi will be visiting.
Live Blog
PM Modi is on his first visit to Varanasi after being elected to Parliament for a second term. Follow LIVE UPDATES
Preparations in full swing to welcome PM Modi
Visuals of security from Varanasi ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit today. An LED screen has been installed at the entrance of Kashi Vishwanath Temple (pic 4) which will live stream visuals from inside when PM Modi will offer prayers. pic.twitter.com/VObjmcgJ5E
The PM will offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple around 10:30 am and party workers in Varanasi have planned a grand welcome for him on his route from Police Lines to the temple, which is likely to be in the form of a road show. He will meet party workers at 12 pm at the Deen Dayal handicraft auditorium.
Welcome Readers!
Good Morning,
Welcome to The Indian Express Live Blog as we track Prime Minister narendra Modi's journey in Varanasi as he thanks the people and party workers for choosing him for a second term.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ooy80RQOnfY
Modi had first won the seat in 2014 with a margin of 3.71 lakh votes against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who had contested from Varanasi then. This time, Modi won by an increased margin of 4.79 lakh votes against SP candidate Shalini Yadav. However, he had not campaigned much in his Lok Sabha constituency this time, except when he had come to file his nomination papers.
“He secured a thumping victory from Varanasi so the public will be there all along his route from Police Lines to Kashi Vishwanath Temple to welcome him on his first visit after the second term victory,” said Dharmendra Singh, vice president of the BJP’s Kashi wing. He added that the PM’s interaction with party workers at the Trade Facility Centre will have a limited gathering.
Pm Modi's schedule in Varanasi
PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit Varanasi today
