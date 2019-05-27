Modi in Varanasi: PM, BJP chief Amit Shah to thank voters and party workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh after being elected as a Parliamentarian for a second term from the constituency. Modi, who won with a bigger margin than 2014, is visiting Varanasi to express his thanks to the people as well as party workers. He will be accompanied by BJP National President Amit Shah. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already reached the city to oversee the arrangements.

The PM will first offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple and party workers have planned a grand welcome for him on his route from Police Lines to the temple, which is likely to be in the form of a roadshow. Modi won by an increased margin of 4.79 lakh votes against SP candidate Shalini Yadav. A large number of security, paramilitary and Special Protection Group personnel have been deployed in places where Modi will be visiting.