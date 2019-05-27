Toggle Menu
Modi in Varanasi: PM, BJP chief Amit Shah to thank voters and party workers

The Prime Minister is visiting his constituents in Varanasi Monday to express his thanks for choosing him for a second term as well as his party workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the supporters on his arrival. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh after being elected as a Parliamentarian for a second term from the constituency. Modi, who won with a bigger margin than 2014, is visiting Varanasi to express his thanks to the people as well as party workers. He will be accompanied by BJP National President Amit Shah. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already reached the city to oversee the arrangements.

The PM will first offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple and party workers have planned a grand welcome for him on his route from Police Lines to the temple, which is likely to be in the form of a roadshow. Modi won by an increased margin of 4.79 lakh votes against SP candidate Shalini Yadav. A large number of security, paramilitary and Special Protection Group personnel have been deployed in places where Modi will be visiting.

PM Modi is on his first visit to Varanasi after being elected to Parliament for a second term. Follow LIVE UPDATES

Preparations in full swing to welcome PM Modi

Pm Modi's schedule in Varanasi

The PM will offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple around 10:30 am and party workers in Varanasi have planned a grand welcome for him on his route from Police Lines to the temple, which is likely to be in the form of a road show. He will meet party workers at 12 pm at the Deen Dayal handicraft auditorium. 

PM Modi, Amit Shah to visit Varanasi today

AFTER WINNING from Varanasi constituency with a bigger margin of 4.79 lakh votes this time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi Monday to express his thanks to the people as well as party workers. He will be accompanied by BJPNational President Amit Shah. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath left for Varanasi Sunday to oversee the arrangements. READ MORE HERE

Modi had first won the seat in 2014 with a margin of 3.71 lakh votes against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who had contested from Varanasi then. This time, Modi won by an increased margin of 4.79 lakh votes against SP candidate Shalini Yadav. However, he had not campaigned much in his Lok Sabha constituency this time, except when he had come to file his nomination papers.

“He secured a thumping victory from Varanasi so the public will be there all along his route from Police Lines to Kashi Vishwanath Temple to welcome him on his first visit after the second term victory,” said Dharmendra Singh, vice president of the BJP’s Kashi wing. He added that the PM’s interaction with party workers at the Trade Facility Centre will have a limited gathering.

