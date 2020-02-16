Follow Us:
Sunday, February 16, 2020
PM Modi flags off Kashi Mahakal Express connecting pilgrim centres Varanasi, Ujjain, Omkareshwar

This will be the country's first overnight private train to connect three Jyotirling pilgrim destinations — Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, and Ujjain and Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh, besides connecting industrial and educational hubs of Indore and Bhopal.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 16, 2020 2:20:03 pm
Train staff dressed in ethnic wear on a platform at Varanasi Cantonment Station. (Express photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off IRCTC’s third corporate passenger train, the Kashi Mahakal Express, via a video link.

The superfast air-conditioned express will be connecting three Jyotirling pilgrim destinations — Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, and Ujjain and Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh, besides joining industrial and educational hubs of Indore and Bhopal. It will also offer exclusive optional tour packages for passengers travelling for religious, business and tourism purposes in UP and MP.

Every passenger travelling on the train will be covered with complimentary travel insurance of Rs 10 lakh.  Facilities like security services, quality vegetarian food, bedrolls, and housekeeping services will also be available onboard.

The Kashi Mahakal Express will run between Varanasi and Indore with stops at Ujjain, Sant, Hiradnagar, Bina, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow/Pryagraj and Sultanpur.

Ahead of the inauguration, live music performances including bhajans were held at Varanasi Cantonment.  A group of 11 priests from Varanasi were also engaged to bless the express train after inauguration. The train staff were dressed in ethnic wear and wore turbans and chains of rudraksha beads.

PM Modi will be launching over 30 projects and inaugurating a 430-bed super-speciality government hospital in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency.

