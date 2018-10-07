New India will be catalyst for global development: PM Modi at Uttarakhand investors’ summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at Jollygrant Airport in Dehradun. (PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi being received by Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at Jollygrant Airport in Dehradun. (PTI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said that India is going through a major social and economic change and the resultant New India will prove to be a catalyst for global development. Addressing the Uttarakhand investors’ summit, the prime minister said, “India is witnessing rapid economic and social changes. The country is going through a big transformation. We are marching towards a New India.”

After recently winning the ‘Champions of the Earth’ award by the United Nations, the prime minister added that India is headed towards becoming a world leader in the use of renewable energy and “we have decided that by 2030, 40 per cent of the electricity will be produced using non-fossil fuel resources.”

Come and invest in Uttarakhand. Addressing the investment summit in Dehradun. https://t.co/ZbdLt4Akg8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2018

“Every major institution in the world is predicting that in the coming decades, India is going to be the driving engine of world growth,” he added. Modi said India’s economy had stabilized over the last few years, fiscal deficit had come down, inflation was under control and the middle class was rising. “The scale and speed at which reforms are happening are unprecedented. In the last two years, the central and state governments have ushered in more than 10,000 reforms. Thanks to this, India has made a significant jump of 42 points in the global ‘ease of doing business’ index,” the prime minister said.

Ahead of the summit, Chief Minister Trivendra Rawat told reporters that memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 75,500 crore had already been signed, which include an investment proposal of Rs 27,000 crore in the solar power sector, Rs 14,000 crore investment in the health sector, Rs 11,000 crore investment in the manufacturing sector, Rs 13,000 crore investment in the tourism sector, Rs 5,500 crore investment in the IT sector, and Rs 5,000 crore investment in the food processing sector.

Talking about Uttarakhand, Modi said that the state has all the potential to become an organic state and work in this regard has been launched through cluster-based organic farming. “Be it nature, adventure, culture, yoga or meditation, Uttarakhand tourism is a complete package and an ideal destination,” he added.

Modi urged the investors to “make in India not only for India but for the whole world.” Investors from Japan, Czech Republic, Argentina, Mauritius and Nepal are participating in the two-day summit that will conclude on Monday with the closing session being chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd