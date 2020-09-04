PM Modi hardsells young, diverse, democratic India, says virus has not hit aspirations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the US-India Forum on Thursday. ANI

Stressing that the pandemic has not impacted the aspirations and ambitions of 1.3 billion Indians, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the road further ahead is full of opportunities in the public and private sector.

Speaking at the US India Strategic Partnership Forum virtually, Modi said, “The pandemic has impacted several things. But it has not impacted the aspirations and ambitions of 1.3 billion Indians.”

The Prime Minister said that in the recent months, there have been “far-reaching reforms” and these are making business easier, and red-tapism less.

Calling for more investments, he said, “The road further ahead is full of opportunities. These opportunities are in the public and private sector. They cover core economic sectors as well as the social sectors.”

“For challenges in India, you have a government that believes in delivering results. A government for which ease of living is as important as the ease of doing business. You are looking at a young country with 65 per cent population less than 35 years old. You are looking at an aspirational country that has decided to take the nation to new heights. This at a time when we mark 75 years of independence. You are looking at a country with political stability and policy continuity. You are looking at a country with commitment to democracy and diversity. Come, be a part of this journey with us,” he said.

“Through the entire Covid-19 period and the lockdown, the Government of India was clear on one thing — the poor have to be protected,” he said.

He said that this pandemic has also shown the world that the decision on developing global supply chains should be based not only on costs. “They should also be based on trust. Along with affordability of geography, companies are now also looking for reliability and policy stability. India is the location which has all of these qualities,” he said.

Underlining that the importance of investment in driving growth cannot be overstated, he said that 1.3 billion Indians have embarked on one mission – to make an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ or self-reliant India. ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ merges the local with the global, he said.

“It ensures India’s strengths act as a global force multiplier. Time and again, India has shown that our goal is global good,” the Prime Minister said.

