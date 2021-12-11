‘For some, priority is to cut ribbons’: PM Modi’s dig at SP over Saryu canal project

In a veiled dig at Samajwadi Party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said for some, the priority is to cut ribbons at inauguration, while for “us the priority is completion of projects on time”.

The PM’s remark came in the backdrop of SP president Akhilesh Yadav’s claim that it was during his tenure in Uttar Pradesh, and not under the current BJP government, that the major works of the Saryu canal irrigation project were done.

Addressing a rally at Balrampur in poll-bound UP after inaugurating the Saryu canal project, Modi said, “The country has to pay 100 times more the price due to laxity of previous governments.”

Completed at a cost of over Rs 9,800 crore, out of which more than Rs 4,600 crore was provisioned in the last four years, the project will ensure water supply for irrigation to over 14 lakh hectares of land and benefit about 29 lakh farmers, mostly in eastern UP. The canal project also involves interlinking of five rivers — Ghaghara, Saryu, Rapti, Banganga, and Rohini — to ensure optimum usage of water resources in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the rally in Balrampur on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter@BJP4India) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the rally in Balrampur on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter@BJP4India)

At the event, Modi paid tributes to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and said his demise is a great loss to the nation. The PM also prayed for the speedy recovery of Deoria-born Group Captain Varun Singh, the lone survivor of the Wednesday’s helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor that claimed 13 lives — General Rawat, his wife and 11 armed forces personnel.

PM Modi also invited farmers across the country to watch a mega programme on natural farming on December 16, stating that it would benefit them.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were among those present at the canal project inauguration programme.

–With inputs from PTI