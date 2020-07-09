PM Modi: Despite large population, UP has managed to control COVID-19 spread

PM Modi was interacting with representatives of various Varanasi-based non-government organisations via video conferencing. (Source: Twitter/@BJP4India) PM Modi was interacting with representatives of various Varanasi-based non-government organisations via video conferencing. (Source: Twitter/@BJP4India)

Applauding Uttar Pradesh government over its response to COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday said that despite its large population, the state has managed to check the pace of virus spread.

The prime minister, who was interacting with representatives of various Varanasi-based non-government organisations via video conferencing, said Brazil, with an almost similar population, has seen thousands of deaths due to COVID-19 but in UP, the deaths were limited to nearly 800. He also pointed out that those infected with the virus are also recovering fast.

Varanasi, which is also known as Kashi, is the parliamentary constituency of the prime minister.

PM Modi also applauded the contribution of people, authorities and NGOs of Varanasi in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and urged citizens to strictly adhere to guidelines to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

“It is a great privilege for all of you, for all organisations and for all of us, that this time God has made us the medium of service to the poor. In a way, all of you reached every needy by becoming messengers of mother Annapurna and Baba Vishwanath,” PM Modi said.

“In such a short span of time, creating an extensive network of food helplines and community kitchens, developing helplines, taking the help of data science, making full use of the control and command center of Varanasi Smart City – everyone at all levels have worked in their full capacity to help the poor,” he added.

The PM also said that everyone needs to develop habits of maintaining social distance, wearing masks, washing hands, and avoiding spitting in the open.

He also said Varanasi can emerge as an export hub and develop as a key centre of the ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign in the coming days.

