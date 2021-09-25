‘Development should be all-inclusive, all-pervasive’: Top quotes from PM Narendra Modi’s address at UNGA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the world leaders at the 76th United Nations General Assembly. He was the first speaker on Saturday’s schedule for the UN General Debate — the theme of which this year is ‘Building Resilience through hope to recover from Covid-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations’.

Here are the top quotes from his speech:

🔴 “For the last one and half years the world has been grappling with the worst pandemic it has seen the last 100 years. I express my condolences to the families of all those who have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic.”

🔴 “I am proud to represent a country that is regarded as ‘Mother of Democracy’. On 15 August this year, India entered the 75th year of its Independence. Our diversity is the identity of our democracy. We have dozens of languages, hundreds of dialects, different of lifestyles and cuisines — its the best example of a democracy. A little boy who used to help his father sell tea at a railway station is addressing the UNGA as the Prime Minister of India. I will soon have spent 20 years serving citizens of India, first as Chief minister of Gujarat and as the Prime Minister of the last seven years.”

🔴 “I am saying this from my experience. Yes, democracy can deliver. Yes, democracy has delivered.”

🔴 “Development should be all-inclusive, all-pervasive, and universal.”

On Friday, Modi met US President Joe Biden for their first bilateral meeting at the Oval Office in the White House. Both leaders discussed a wide range of priority issues, including combating Covid-19, climate change, and economic cooperation.

Underlining that the relationship between India and the US is “destined to be stronger, closer and tighter”, Biden said that the partnership is about a “shared responsibility to uphold democratic values” and their “joint commitment to diversity”.

Further, the leaders issued a joint statement calling upon the Taliban to abide by UNSC Resolution 2593 (2021) which demands that Afghan territory must never again be used to threaten or attack any country or to shelter or train terrorists, or to plan or finance terrorist attacks, and underscored the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan.

PM Modi and Biden Friday also participated in the first in-person Quad summit with Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga. Following which they issued a joint statement vowing to ensure a “free and open” Indo-Pacific, which is also “inclusive and resilient” at a time when China’s assertiveness is growing in the region.