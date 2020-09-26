Narendra Modi UNGA speech LIVE Updates: For how long will India be kept out of UN decision-making structures, asks PM

Narendra Modi UNGA speech LIVE Updates: Addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday pushed for the reforms in the global body. “Today, people of India are concerned whether this reform-process will ever reach its logical conclusion. For how long will India be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations?” the Prime Minister asked.
The Prime Minister also questioned the role of United Nations in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic. “Over the last 8 to 9 months, the whole world has been battling the pandemic of the Coronavirus. Where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response?” he asked.
Since the UNGA this year is being held in the backdrop of the pandemic, it is being conducted mostly via virtual mode. The Prime Minister’s address was a pre-recorded video statement, broadcast at the UNGA hall in New York.
PM Modi: "In the changed circumstances of the post-pandemic era, we are moving forward with the vision of a 'self-reliant India'. A self-reliant India will also be a force multiplier for the global economy."
PM Modi at UNGA: "Starting from January next year, India will also fulfil its responsibility as a non-permanent member of the Security Council."
"As the largest vaccine producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis," PM Modia says.
"Any gesture of friendship by India towards one country is not directed against any third country," Modi said adding, "When India strengthens its development partnership, it is not with any malafide intent of making the partner country dependent or hapless."
PM Modi said that India was never driven by self-interests. "From India’s Neighbourhood First Policy to our Act East Policy, & the idea of Security and Growth for All in the Region, our views towards the Indo Pacific region, we have always worked for interests of humankind & not driven by our own self-interests," he said.
PM Modi says: "Where is the United Nations in the joint fight against the pandemic. It is true that the faith and respect the UN enjoys among the 1.3 billion people is unparalleled. It is also true that the people of India have been waiting for the reforms of UN to be completed. For how long will India be left out of the decision making process of UN."
PM Narendra Modi starts speaking at UNGA: "World of 1945 was significantly was different from today's world. In the 21st century, the requirements and challenges of the present is very different form the past. With the changing times if we don't change, the drive needed to bring change will also get weekened."