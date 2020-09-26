Narendra Modi UNGA speech LIVE Updates: For how long will India be kept out of UN decision-making structures, asks PM

PM Modi's virtual address at UN General Assembly. (Photo: Screengrab/ Youtube @United Nations)

Narendra Modi UNGA speech LIVE Updates: Addressing the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday pushed for the reforms in the global body. “Today, people of India are concerned whether this reform-process will ever reach its logical conclusion. For how long will India be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations?” the Prime Minister asked.

The Prime Minister also questioned the role of United Nations in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic. “Over the last 8 to 9 months, the whole world has been battling the pandemic of the Coronavirus. Where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response?” he asked.

Since the UNGA this year is being held in the backdrop of the pandemic, it is being conducted mostly via virtual mode. The Prime Minister’s address was a pre-recorded video statement, broadcast at the UNGA hall in New York.