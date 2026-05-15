PM Modi condemns attacks on UAE as India signs LPG, defence MoUs

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India and UAE signed several Memorandum of Understanding on Friday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dubai.
The two countries signed pacts on strategic defence cooperation, petroleum reserves and supply of liquefied petroleum gas, an Indian government official told news agency Reuters on Friday.
#WATCH अबू धाबी, UAE | प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और UAE के राष्ट्रपति शेख मोहम्मद बिन ज़ायेद अल नाहयान की उपस्थिति में भारत और UAE ने MoU का आदान-प्रदान किया।
(वीडियो: DD) pic.twitter.com/xb0ZWBvGf4
— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) May 15, 2026
(This is a developing story)
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