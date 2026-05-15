PM Modi condemns attacks on UAE as India signs LPG, defence MoUs

India and the United ⁠Arab Emirates ​have signed pacts ​on ​strategic defence ⁠cooperation, petroleum reserves and ‌supply of liquefied petroleum ⁠gas, ⁠an Indian government ⁠official ‌said on ​Friday.

1 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 15, 2026 01:34 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a ceremonial reception, in Abu Dhabi. (@NarendraModiYT via PTI Photo)Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a ceremonial reception, in Abu Dhabi. (@NarendraModiYT via PTI Photo)
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India and UAE signed several Memorandum of Understanding on Friday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dubai.

The two countries signed pacts ​on ​strategic defence ⁠cooperation, petroleum reserves and ‌supply of liquefied petroleum ⁠gas, ⁠an Indian government ⁠official ‌told news agency Reuters on ​Friday.

(This is a developing story)

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