PM Modi condemns attacks on UAE as India signs LPG, defence MoUs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a ceremonial reception, in Abu Dhabi. (@NarendraModiYT via PTI Photo)

India and UAE signed several Memorandum of Understanding on Friday during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dubai.

The two countries signed pacts ​on ​strategic defence ⁠cooperation, petroleum reserves and ‌supply of liquefied petroleum ⁠gas, ⁠an Indian government ⁠official ‌told news agency Reuters on ​Friday.

(This is a developing story)