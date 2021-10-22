PM Modi changes Twitter DP as India crosses 100-crore vaccine doses milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday changed his profile picture on Twitter to mark the milestone of India administering over 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses. His new display image features a vial of the coronavirus vaccine, with the message ‘congratulations India’ plastered across it.

“India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians,” the Prime Minister tweeted on Thursday, soon after the country’s vaccination drive crossed the 100-crore mark.

PM Modi writes | India’s 100 crore jabs milestone shows the power of collective effort

PM Modi’s new Twitter display picture. (Twitter/@narendramodi) PM Modi’s new Twitter display picture. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

In April, PM Modi changed his profile picture minutes after addressing the nation and announcing that the first Covid-19 lockdown had been extended till May 3. In the image, PM Modi’s mouth and nose were covered with a traditional ‘gamcha’.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with health care workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country took 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30-crore doses and then 20 more days to surpass the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6. It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark.

PM Modi will address the nation at 10 am Friday.