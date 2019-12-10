PM Modi’s Lok Sabha victory message is India’s ‘Golden Tweet’ of the year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes a victory sign after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are announced on May 23, 2019. (File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes a victory sign after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections are announced on May 23, 2019. (File Photo)

A tweet by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections attracted maximum engagement on Twitter this year and was the most ‘retweeted’ and ‘liked’ message in 2019. Twitter India Tuesday said the ‘Golden Tweet’ was retweeted over 1,17,300 times and liked over 4,20,600 times.

The message posted by the Prime Minister read: “Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat”

???? ??? + ???? ????? + ???? ??????? = ????? ???? Together we grow. Together we prosper. Together we will build a strong and inclusive India. India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

As the news was announced, the engagement on the tweet increased.

Incidentally, the most-used hashtag on Twitter was #loksabhaelections2019. Hastags, as described by Twitter, tie ideas together around a topic of conversation. They take conversations across timelines, increase engagement and discoverability of a topic.

The second most-used hashtag was #Chandrayaan2, followed by #CWC19, used during the Cricket World Cup, and #Pulwama, in reference to the terror attack on February 14. The fifth was #Article370.

PM Modi, who is active on Twitter and has 51.8 million followers on the micro-blogging website, is among the most followed leaders in the world. Not just Twitter, he recently became the most followed leader on Instagram too.

Twitter has also announced that in 2019, PM Modi was the most tweeted about Indian leader. He was followed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. The next five ranks were taken by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir and Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari.

The most tweeted about male political leaders in 2019. (Source: Twitter) The most tweeted about male political leaders in 2019. (Source: Twitter)

The most mentioned women political leaders were Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the late Sushma Swaraj, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi, Congress leader Alka Lamba, BSP chief Mayawati, former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti and AAP leader Atishi.

