Narendra Modi to virtually inaugurate three projects in Gujarat on Oct 24

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Wednesday formally declared details about three projects to be virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 24 from New Delhi. Among the three projects is the UN Mehta Heart Research Institute in Ahmedabad which has been revamped at the cost of Rs 470 crore.

Patel said the UN Mehta Heart Research Institute has been revamped with 850 beds while making special provisions for the heart treatment of children. Two other projects to be inaugurated are be the Girnar Ropeway project in Junagadh and Kisan Suryoday Yojana. The ropeway project will facilitate visit to temple of Lord Dattatreya on top of Girnar which otherwise require climbing more than 10,000 steps. Patel said the project will also be an added attraction to tourists who come to the region to witness Asiatic lions. He added that the ropeway project will give unique experience to environmentalists to see the jungle of Girnar. It will push tourism in the state, Patel said.

The PM will also launch Kisan Sarvoday Yojana which aims to provide power for agriculture purpose to farmers in the daytime. In the first phase, three districts — Dahod, Junagadh and Gir Somnath — have been included under the project. During the virtual inauguration, Modi will join from Delhi whereas, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Energy Minister Saurabh Patel will join from Junagadh and Deputy CM Nitin Patel and Revenue Minister Kaushik Patel from UN Mehta Heart Research Institute in Ahmedabad.

