Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister on 30th May at 7 pm at Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the PM and other members of the Union Council of Ministers.

The President will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers at 7 pm on May 30, 2019, at Rashrapati Bhavan — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 26, 2019

More to follow