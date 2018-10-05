ABP-CVoter poll: Narendra Modi will be back as PM in 2019, UPA vote share to go up

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (Source: PTI Photo/Atul Yadav/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (Source: PTI Photo/Atul Yadav/File)

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will return to power with Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister if Lok Sabha elections are held today, according to a survey conducted by ABP News-C Voter. The survey results broadcast on ABP news channel predicted 276 seats for the NDA and a vote share of 38 per cent. Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) will win 112 seats and a vote share of 25 per cent, while Others may bag as many as 155 seats with a vote share of 37 per cent, the survey predicted.

The C-Voter survey, which seeks to reflect the mood of the public before the Lok Sabha elections 2019, has made a few predictions estimating big wins for UPA in Punjab and the southern states.

While the NDA will gain seats in Odisha and Haryana, the BJP-led alliance may make a sweeping victory in the northeastern states, the survey said. Also, the saffron party may end up winning all the seats in Delhi. The NDA is predicted to retain its hold in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

In Uttar Pradesh, if the UPA forms a mahagatbandhan then it is estimated to win more than half the seats. But without the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, the Congress party could be the biggest loser.

For its prediction in Bihar, the ABP-CVoter estimated a close call if the Congress party forms a mahagathbandhan, and if the NDA alliance stays then it will win the maximum number of seats.

It’s advantage BJP in Maharashtra, as even if their alliance with Shiv Sena is broken the NDA is still expected to win majority of seats. The key for UPA, however, could be the alliance between the NCP and Congress and a split in BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd