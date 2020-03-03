This is why PM Modi plans to give up social media accounts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most popular world leaders on social media platforms. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most popular world leaders on social media platforms.

A day after he sent netizens into a tizzy over his surprise post on Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday announced that he will give away his social media accounts to women “whose life and work inspire us” on this Women’s Day (March 8). The move will help them ignite motivation in millions, the Prime Minister added.

This Women’s Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

With 53.3 million followers on Twitter, 35.2 million on Instagram, 4.51 million on YouTube and 44.73 million on Facebook, PM Modi is one of the most popular world leaders on social media platforms, and has been a pioneer in using it for political communication.

On Monday night, PM Modi had tweeted: “This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted.”

Modi has been a pioneer in creating a parallel stream of new age workers on social media for his campaign ahead of elections and for governance post-2014 when he came to power with an impressive majority. The BJP, under Modi and Amit Shah was the first party to create IT cells from mandal to the national level to spread its message. Modi and Shah repeatedly met social media volunteers, encouraging them to propagate the party’s “messages”.

At his meetings with BJP parliamentarians and even Chief Ministers, Modi insisted they create Twitter and Facebook accounts to connect with people at the ground level and to improve efficiency in implementation of government schemes. In fact, one of the tasks of the Chief Ministers when they came for the BJP CMs’ meetings in the national capital was to give a detailed account of their activities on social media.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd