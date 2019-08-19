During talks with Trump, Modi targets Imran, says ‘incitement of anti-India violence not conducive to peace’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump over the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir. In a veiled attack on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, Modi said that “extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence by certain leaders” is not conducive to peace in the region.

Prime Minister @narendramodi had a telephone conversation today with @POTUS H.E. Mr. Donald Trump. Their thirty-minute conversation covered bilateral and regional matters and was marked by the warmth and cordiality which characterises the relations between the two leaders. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 19, 2019

The talks between the Indian and US leader came two days after Trump explained to Khan the importance of reducing tensions with New Delhi over Kashmir.

During his conversation with the US President today, Modi highlighted the importance of creating an environment free from terror and violence and eschewing cross-border terrorism.

“The Prime Minister reiterated India’s commitment to cooperate with anyone who followed this path, in fighting poverty, illiteracy and disease,” a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

Discussing bilateral and regional matters, the 30-minute conversation between the two leaders was “marked by the warmth and cordiality which characterises the relations between the two leaders,” the statement added.

The Prime Minister also said that he appreciated remaining in regular touch with President Trump.

The US President had earlier offered to mediate to ease tensions between the two countries. During his meeting with Khan in Washington in July, Trump had claimed that Modi had sought the US’ assistance to resolve the tension over the Kashmir “dispute”. New Delhi, however, rejected any mediation by the US.

On August 5, the Centre had revoked Article 370 of the Constitution, removing special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and also bifurcating the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Following India’s decision, Pakistan expelled the Indian High Commissioner soon after deciding to downgrade diplomatic ties with New Delhi.

India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.