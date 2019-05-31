Modi 2.024: In list of first-time ministers, first-time MP from Hoshiarpur

First-time MP Som Parkash, who won from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat in Punjab, on Thursday took oath as Minister of State to join PM Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre. With Som Prakash’s induction, Hoshiarpur seat representative has got a ministerial berth for three consecutive terms — 2009, 2014 and 2019 now.

During UPA-2, it was Congress MP Santosh Chaudhary, followed by BJP’s Vijay Sampla in 2014, and now Som Prakash in 2019 — all three have been part of the council of ministers in Delhi. The strong Dalit presence in Doaba region (38%) of Punjab, which includes Hoshiarpur, is the reason for parties not ignoring it the seat.

Apart from this, what wroked for MP Som Prakash was his proximity to state BJP chief Shwait Malik and former Union minister Arun Jaitley, said sources.

A two-time BJP MLA from Phagwara Assembly segment in Kapurthala district and a retired IAS Officer, Som Parkash defeated Congress’s sitting MLA from Chabbewal Assembly segment in Hoshiarpur district, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by a margin of 48,530 votes.

He had contested Lok Sabha election first time in 2009, but lost to Congress candidate by a thin margin of 366 votes. Then BJP was looking for a candidate from Phagwara Assembly segment to replace former Minister Swarna Ram and Som got the chance due to his proximity with a well known business house of Jalandhar.

Som contested two successful Vidhan Sabha elections from Phagwara Assembly Segment in Kapurthala district in 2012 and in 2017. He was denied ticket in 2014 Lok Sabha polls, when Sampla, a first-timer managed to get it due to his closeness to the RSS and Union Minister Rajnath Singh.

In 2017, Som was the only BJP candidate who could win from Doaba region of state where BJP was contesting on seven out of total 23 seats under SAD-BJP seat sharing formula.

This time BJP faced huge opposition in Hoshiarpur for dropping sitting BJP MP and Minister of State (MoS) Vijay Sampla. Sampla did not even campaign for Som Prakash during the elections.

Born in a Dalit family in Daulatpur village of Nawanshahr district (then part of Jalandhar district), Som did his MA in Economics from Punjab University, Chandigarh. He is a retired IAS officer of 1972 batch who remained Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar, Faridkot and Hoshiarpur. He retired in 2009 to begin his political career. He had also remained Chief Parliamentary Secretary under SAD-BJP government during its tenure from 2012-17.

Meanwhile, there were celebrations at his home in Phagwara, where he had started living after his retirement. In Hoshiarpur, BJP leaders put up a big screen at the BJP office to watch the swearing-in ceremony.

His son, Sanjiv, said that they were elated after his elevation as minister. According to Sanjiv, he got a call from Delhi on Wednesday and left for the oath taking ceremony.

“It is a big thing for Doaba region that a minister has been appointed from here which will be a big help for bringing several development projects here,” he said.