Narendra Modi, Sushma Swaraj condole death of Kulsoom Nawaz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Kulsoom Nawaz, wife of jailed Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, stating he would “always cherish memories” of his interaction with her.

The 68-year-old breathed last at a clinic in London on Tuesday. She had been diagnosed with early-stage lymphoma in August last year and had been in London since.

“It is with profound grief that I learnt of the sad demise of Begum Sahiba. I pray to the Almighty to grant eternal peace to Begum Sahiba and strength to you and the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss,” Modi wrote in a letter, a copy of which was displayed by Pakistan media Geo News, reported PTI.

Referring to the unannounced visit to Lahore in 2015, when Modi had attended Sharif’s birthday and his granddaughter’s wedding, Modi wrote: “I would always cherish memories of my interaction with her.”

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also expressed grief over the demise of Kulsoom Nawaz. “I am sorry to know about the sad demise of Mrs.Kulsoom Nawaz. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May her soul rest in peace,” she tweeted.

I am sorry to know about the sad demise of Mrs.Kulsoom Nawaz. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. May her soul rest in peace. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) September 11, 2018

Pakistan’s former first lady’s body would be flown to Lahore after completion of legal formalities and she will be laid to rest on Friday. Funeral prayers will be offered at Regent Park mosque, London on Thursday.

