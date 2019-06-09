PM Modi to arrive in Sri Lanka: Counter-terrorism, bilateral cooperation high on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday will arrive in Sri Lanka, the second-leg of his two-nation trip, where he will hold talks with President Maithripala Sirisena. The Prime Minister is also expected to meet Sri Lankan Leader of Opposition Mahinda Rajapaksa and leaders of the Tamil National Alliance.

This will be PM Modi’s first visit to Sri Lanka after returning to power, and the deadly terror attacks on Easter Sunday in which 250 people were killed in the Island nation. India has been providing with intelligence and assistance in the investigation of the Islamic State-led attack. The prime minister is visiting Sri Lanka on the invitation of President Sirisena, who was recently in India to attend the new government’s swearing-in ceremony.

Ahead of leaving for his two-nation trip, PM Modi talking about his Indian Ocean neighbour had said, “Our bilateral relations with Sri Lanka have gained considerable momentum in the last few years. I had the pleasure of meeting President Sirisena during his recent visit to India to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government. I look forward to meeting the Sri Lankan leadership during my visit.”

Following Modi’s return to power, he held meetings with leaders of BIMSTEC nations including the Sri Lankan premiere.

Describing it as an “honour for people of Sri Lanka”, Sirisena had said that the relationship between India and his country goes back over 2600 years. “PM Modi’s visit is very important to us, we are neighbours and friends, this relationship between India and Sri Lanka dates back over 2600 years. We’re eagerly awaiting for his arrival, it’s a great honour for the people of Sri Lanka,” Sirisena said after meeting PM Modi.

During their first meeting last month, the two leaders noted that terrorism and extremism continue to pose threat to humanity and expressed commitment for closer bilateral cooperation for peace and security in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region.

On Saturday, PM Modi reached Maldives and held bilateral engagements with President Ibrahim Mohammed Solih. The Maldivian government conferred him with its highest honour, Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen.