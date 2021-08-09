Modi at UNSC meet LIVE Updates: PM to chair debate on maritime security, cooperation

PM Narendra Modi at UNSC Meet Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a UN Security Council open debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security — A Case for International Cooperation” on Monday evening via video conferencing. The debate will focus on ways to effectively counter maritime crime and insecurity, and strengthen coordination in the maritime domain.
“Modi would be the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a UN Security Council Open Debate,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend the session. Apart from him, several heads of state and governments of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) member states, along with high-level briefers from the UN system and key regional organisations, are expected to attend the meeting, the MEA said Sunday.
The UN Security Council has discussed and passed resolutions on different aspects of maritime security and maritime crime, the MEA said. However, this will be the first time that maritime security will be discussed in a holistic manner as an exclusive agenda item in such a high level open debate.
"India’s decision to convene an open debate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on enhancing maritime security, to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 9, reflects India’s international evolution as a maritime nation," writes Asoke Mukerji. "The objective of the debate is to highlight effective international maritime cooperation to respond holistically to natural and manmade threats to maritime security. The fallout of the 2004 tsunami, which took a heavy toll on human and natural resources, led to the creation of an Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System by the UN in 2005," he adds. Read full opinion here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a UN Security Council open debate on "Enhancing Maritime Security — A Case for International Cooperation" on Monday evening via video conferencing.