Monday, August 09, 2021
Modi at UNSC meet LIVE Updates: PM to chair debate on maritime security, cooperation

Modi at UNSC meet LIVE News Updates: The meeting is expected to be attended by several heads of state and governments of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) member states, along with high-level briefers from the UN system and key regional organisations, the MEA said Sunday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 9, 2021 5:34:42 pm
Narendra Modi would be the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a UN Security Council Open Debate. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a UN Security Council open debate on "Enhancing Maritime Security — A Case for International Cooperation" on Monday evening via video conferencing. The debate will focus on ways to effectively counter maritime crime and insecurity, and strengthen coordination in the maritime domain.

“Modi would be the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a UN Security Council Open Debate,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend the session. Apart from him, several heads of state and governments of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) member states, along with high-level briefers from the UN system and key regional organisations, are expected to attend the meeting, the MEA said Sunday.

The UN Security Council has discussed and passed resolutions on different aspects of maritime security and maritime crime, the MEA said. However, this will be the first time that maritime security will be discussed in a holistic manner as an exclusive agenda item in such a high level open debate.

Live Blog

PM Modi to chair UNSC debate today: Follow LIVE Updates

17:21 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Ashoke Mukerji writes: Envisioning a secure Indian Ocean

"India’s decision to convene an open debate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on enhancing maritime security, to be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 9, reflects India’s international evolution as a maritime nation," writes Asoke Mukerji. "The objective of the debate is to highlight effective international maritime cooperation to respond holistically to natural and manmade threats to maritime security. The fallout of the 2004 tsunami, which took a heavy toll on human and natural resources, led to the creation of an Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System by the UN in 2005," he adds. Read full opinion here 

17:09 (IST)09 Aug 2021
Modi to chair UNSC debate: Follow the event here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a UN Security Council open debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security — A Case for International Cooperation” on Monday evening via video conferencing. Follow the programme here: 

“Given that no country alone can address the diverse aspects of maritime security, it is important to consider this subject in a holistic manner in the United Nations Security Council. A comprehensive approach to maritime security should protect and support legitimate maritime activities, while countering traditional and non-traditional threats in the maritime domain,” the MEA said.

In 2015, Modi had put forward the vision of SAGAR — an acronym for “Security and Growth for all in the Region” — which focuses on cooperative measures for sustainable use of the oceans, and provides a framework for a safe, secure, and stable maritime domain in the region.

This initiative was further elaborated in 2019 at the East Asia Summit through the Indo-Pacific Oceans’ Initiative (IPOI), with a focus on seven pillars of maritime security, including Maritime Ecology; Maritime Resources; Capacity Building and Resource Sharing; Disaster Risk Reduction and Management; Science, Technology and Academic Cooperation; and Trade Connectivity and Maritime Transport, the MEA said.

