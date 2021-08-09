Modi at UNSC meet LIVE Updates: PM to chair debate on maritime security, cooperation

Narendra Modi would be the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a UN Security Council Open Debate. (File photo)

PM Narendra Modi at UNSC Meet Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a UN Security Council open debate on “Enhancing Maritime Security — A Case for International Cooperation” on Monday evening via video conferencing. The debate will focus on ways to effectively counter maritime crime and insecurity, and strengthen coordination in the maritime domain.

“Modi would be the first Indian Prime Minister to preside over a UN Security Council Open Debate,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to attend the session. Apart from him, several heads of state and governments of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) member states, along with high-level briefers from the UN system and key regional organisations, are expected to attend the meeting, the MEA said Sunday.

The UN Security Council has discussed and passed resolutions on different aspects of maritime security and maritime crime, the MEA said. However, this will be the first time that maritime security will be discussed in a holistic manner as an exclusive agenda item in such a high level open debate.