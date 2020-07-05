Full text: PM Modi’s address to Indian armed forces in Leh

Nimu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian troops during his visit to the forward post at Nimu in Ladakh, Friday, July 3, 2020. Nimu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian troops during his visit to the forward post at Nimu in Ladakh, Friday, July 3, 2020.

Friends, your courage, valour, and dedication to protect Mother India’s honour are incomparable. Your spirit is unparallel in the world. The difficult conditions and the

height in which you work as a shield to protect and serve the motherland, no one can beat that!

Your courage is greater than the heights where you are posted. Your determination is stronger than the valley you walk on daily. Your arms are as strong as the rocks around you. Your willpower is as strong as the surrounding mountains. I can feel it being present amidst you today. I can see it with my own eyes!

Friends,

The responsibility of the country’s safety and protection is in your hands and your strong determination, so there is an unwavering confidence. Not just me, the whole

nation reposes an unwavering confidence and the country is reassured. Your presence on the border motivates every countryman to work day and night for the country. The resolve of self-reliant India becomes stronger because of you, your sacrifice and efforts.

And now you and your friends with their bravery have given out the message to the whole world about India’s strength. Right now I can also see women soldiers in front of me. In the battlefield, this scene on the border in itself is a source of inspiration.

Friends, the national poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar ji wrote-

जनकेसहनाद सेसहमी। धरती रही अभी तक डोल।।

कलम, आज उनक जय बोल। कलम आज उनक जय बोल।।

So, today I salute you and hail you with my words! I once again pay tributes to my brave soldiers who were martyred in Galwan Valley. Heroes from every corner of the country i.e. from the east, the west, the north, and the south, have shown their valour. This land is still hailing them for their valour. Today every Indian is bowing down before you and saluting the brave soldiers of the country. Today, every Indian is proud of your bravery and valour.

Friends,

This land has become auspicious due to the blessings of the Indus. This land has assimilated within it the stories of bravery and valour of the brave sons. From Leh Ladakh to Kargil and Siachen, from the snowy peaks of Rezang La to the cold water stream of Galwan valley, every peak, every mountain, every corner, every pebble is a testimony to the might of the Indian soldiers. Everyone knows about the stories of valour of the 14 Corps. The world has seen your indomitable courage. Your heroic stories are echoing from house to house and the enemies of Mother India have seen your fire and your fury as well.

Friends,

The entire Ladakh, the crown of India, is a symbol of respect for 130 crore Indians. This land is the land of the patriots who are always ready to sacrifice for India. This soil has produced great patriots like Kushok Bakula Rinponche. It was Rinponche ji who had mobilized the local people against the nefarious designs of the enemy. Every conspiracy to create secession here has been foiled by the patriotic people of Ladakh led by Rinpoche. As a result of his inspiring efforts, the country and the Indian Army were inspired to create an infantry regiment called Ladakh Scout. Today, the people of Ladakh are making wonderful contributions to strengthen the nation at every level – be it in the army or while performing the duties of ordinary citizens.

Friends, there is a saying-

खड्गेन आय वंदता आमण: पुणया, वीर भोय वसुंधरा

That is, a brave-heart protects the motherland with the power of his weapons. This land is for the brave. Our support, strength and resolve for its defence and security are as high as the Himalayas. I can see this ability and resolve in your eyes right now. It is clearly visible on your faces. You are the heroes of the same land that has repulsed the attacks and atrocities of many invaders for thousands of years. This is our identity. We are the people who worship Lord Krishna who plays flute. We are also the same people who follow Sudarshan Chakradhari Krishna as an ideal. With this inspiration, India has emerged stronger after every attack.

Friends,

Everyone believes that peace and friendship are important for the progress of the nation, the world and humanity. But we also know that the weak can never bring peace. The weak cannot initiate peace. Bravery is the precondition for peace. If India is growing its power at all levels i.e. water, land, sky and space, then the goal behind it is human welfare. India is manufacturing modern weapons today and getting all modern technologies for the Indian Army; and this is the spirit behind it. If India is building modern infrastructure at a fast pace, then the message behind it is the same. Whether it is a world war or a peace keeping effort – the world has seen the valour of our heroes and their efforts for world peace whenever needed. We have always worked for the protection of humanity. All of you are the leaders who have established this goal, tradition and this glorious culture of India.

Friends, the great Saint Thiruvalluvar Ji had said hundreds of years ago

मरमानम मांड वडेलव्तेम

येना नागेयेमम पडईकु

That is, valour, honour, the tradition of dignified behaviour and credibility are the four qualities that are the reflections of an army of any country. Indian forces have always followed this path.

Friends, the era of colonial expansion is over; this is the era of evolution. Evolution is only relevant in rapidly changing times. It is an opportunity for development and

development is also the basis for the future. In the previous centuries expansionism has done the greatest harm to humanity and has tried to destroy humanity. The obsession with expansion has always posed a threat to world peace.

And friends, let’s not forget, history is a witness to the fact that such forces have been erased or have forced to relent. The world has always had this experience and on the basis of this experience, the whole world now has made up its mind against the policy of expansion. Today the world is devoted to development and is welcoming the open competition for development.

Friends,

Whenever I think of a decision related to the defence of the nation, I first remember two mothers – firstly Mother India, and secondly those brave mothers who have given birth to mighty warriors like you. This is the criterion of my decision. Following this criterion, the nation gives the highest priority to your honour, the honour of your families and the safety of Mother India. We have been paying a lot of attention to all the modern weapons for the armies or the equipment needed by you. Now the expenditure on border infrastructure in the country has been almost tripled. This has also led to the development of border area and construction of roads and bridges along the border at a rapid pace. One of the biggest benefits of this is that now the goods reach you in a short time.

Friends,

For better coordination in the armed forces, which had long been expected – be it the formation of the post of Chief of Defence or the creation of the National War Memorial or the decision of One Rank One Pension or the continuous work for the right arrangements ranging from the care of your family to education, the country has been strengthening its forces and soldiers at every level today.

Friends, Lord Gautam Buddha has said-

Courage is about commitment and conviction. Courage is compassion. Courage is what teaches us to stand boldly and steadfast for the truth. Courage is what gives us the strength to say and do what is right.

Friends,

The indomitable courage shown by the valiant sons of the country in the Galwan valley is the depiction of utmost might. The country is proud of you. Along with you, our ITBP personnel, BSF partners, BRO and other organizations, engineers and other workers are working under difficult conditions. You all are doing an amazing job! Everyone together is dedicated to protecting and serving Mother India. Today, the country is fighting many disasters simultaneously and with great persistence due to your hard work. Seeking inspiration from all of you, let us together keep conquering every challenge, the most difficult challenges. All of you are protecting the

country at the borders. We will together build the India of our dreams. We will build the India of your dreams. I have come to assure you today that the 130 crore countrymen will not stay behind. We will create a strong and a self-reliant India and we will do so! And after getting inspired by you, the resolve of a self-reliant India becomes even more powerful.

I once again congratulate all of you from the bottom of my heart, thank you very much!

Say aloud with me-

Vande Mataram – Vande Mataram – Vande Mataram!!

Thank you!

