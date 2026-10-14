Ahead of likely Canada visit, PM Modi speaks to Carney, discusess trade, tech, defence and economic pact

PRIME MINISTER Narendra Modi spoke to his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on Tuesday and discussed “trade, energy, technology, security and defence”.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to conclude negotiations on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) at the earliest opportunity, supporting efforts to double two-way trade by 2030.

After the phone conversation, PM Modi posted on X: “Had a warm and productive conversation with Prime Minister Mark Carney. We agreed to build on the positive momentum in India-Canada ties and work towards concrete outcomes across key areas of our Strategic Partnership, including trade, energy, technology, security and people-to-people ties.”

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“Together, India and Canada are contributing towards a more stable and prosperous world,” he said, tagging Carney.