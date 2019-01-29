SPG pulls up Delhi Police for disruption to traffic during PM Modi’s movement

Taking an adverse view of the Delhi Police’s decision to stop traffic movement near Gymkhana post office at Safdarjung Road during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Rashtrapati Bhawan on January 24, the Special Protection Group (SPG) has written to Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik. The letter highlights that the Delhi Traffic Police “violated traffic control” by stopping traffic movement without SPG’s approval, leading to inconvenience for people and traffic jams.

The letter added that the PM’s departure to Rashtrapati Bhawan got delayed as he went to receive South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose flight did not land on time. The SPG had directed Delhi Police to stop traffic only after receiving a ‘ready to leave’ message from them. Later, the SPG flashed a message in the Delhi Police control room that the PM will be delayed. But before receiving the message, the traffic police and local district police had already stopped traffic near Gymkhana post office.

In his letter, the SPG claimed this had been adversely viewed by the PMO, which has repeatedly emphasised that inconvenience to public should be minimised while planning security arrangements. “The SPG official asked Patnaik to look into the matter,” a senior police officer said.

Till April 9 last year, Delhi Police used to stop traffic movement on both carriageways for the PM’s cavalcade to pass by. But things changed when, during the inauguration of the BJP’s new headquarters, Modi witnessed traffic snarls.