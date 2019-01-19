Those stopped from looting public money are forming grand alliance: PM Modi

Taking potshots at the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) has been formed by people who got infuriated by his actions against corruption.

“My stand on corruption has made some people angry as I prevented them from looting public money; they have formed the mahagathbandhan,” PM Modi said while addressing a public gathering in Silvassa, the capital of union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The prime minister said the Opposition alliance won’t be successful. “This Mahagathbandhan is not only against me but also against the people of the country,” he said.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone for a medical college in Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Highlighting the achievements of his government, PM Modi said the pace and commitment with which the work of building houses for the poor has been going on in the past 4.5 years is extraordinary.

He said that the union territories of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have scaled new heights in the past five years. Today, both the Indian territories areas have been declared open defecation free, every household has an LPG connection and has been declared kerosene free, have an electricity connection, water supply, PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, several opposition leaders came together to take part in the massive rally against the ruling BJP. More than 20 national political leaders, including former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha and Arun Shourie; three present chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Chandrababu Naidu and H D Kumaraswamy; and former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Akhilesh Yadav and Gegong Apang also addressed the meeting. The Congress was represented by Mallikarjun Kharge and Abhishek Manu Singhvi.