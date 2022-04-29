scorecardresearch
PM Narendra Modi to address Sikh delegation today

Modi has met members of the Sikh community at frequent intervals for some time. He had recently delivered an address from the Red Fort at an event to commemorate ninth Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur.

By: PTI | New Delhi |
April 29, 2022 10:54:56 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host a Sikh delegation and address them at his residence on Friday.

“This evening, I will be hosting a Sikh delegation at my residence. The group includes people from different walks of life. I will also be addressing the gathering at around 5:30 PM. Do watch,” he tweeted.

Modi has met members of the Sikh community at frequent intervals for some time. He had recently delivered an address from the Red Fort at an event to commemorate ninth Sikh guru Tegh Bahadur.

