PM Narendra Modi to hold bilateral talks with Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold bilateral talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina Saturday in New Delhi. The meeting with Hasina, who is on a four-day state visit to attend the India Economic Summit of the World Economic Forum, comes a week after the leaders held discussions on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Sources told The Indian Express that the main focus of the meeting will be for Bangladesh to pitch for better and improved economic ties with India and the rest of the world. “This is a visit to attend the World Economic Forum in Delhi. But, there is a bilateral meeting. It is not a strictly bilateral visit,” a Bangladesh official said.

The Bangladeshi Prime Minister on Thursday said there was no problem with Assam’s NRC, and that she was satisfied with PM Modi’s assurance over the same at their last meeting.

In New York last week, Hasina had told Modi that the NRC had become a matter of “great concern” for Bangladesh. Modi is learnt to have replied that there is “nothing to be worried” since India and Bangladesh have good relations.

Asked by The Indian Express whether she was satisfied with Modi’s assurance, Hasina said, “Oboshoyi (Of course).”

On the issue of India’s ban on export of onions, Hasina on Friday told a Delhi audience that it had led to difficulties for the people of her country and that it would be helpful if New Delhi informs Dhaka before taking such decisions in future.

With prices shooting up in markets across her country, Hasina added in jest that the she has asked her cook to not use onions while cooking at home.

#WATCH Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Delhi: Pyaaz mein thoda dikkat ho gya hamare liye. Mujhe maloom nahi kyun aapne pyaaz bandh kar diya? Maine cook ko bol diya ab se khana mein pyaaz bandh kardo. (Indian Govt had banned export of Onions on September 29) pic.twitter.com/NYt4ds9Jt2 — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019

Onion prices in Bangladesh have more than doubled since September 29, when India banned exports to stabilise prices in the domestic market —— up from 40-50 Takas (Rs 33-42) to 110 Takas (Rs 92) per kg.

Meanwhile, India later responded that it would address Hasina’s concerns.