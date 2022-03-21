Australian PM expressed ‘understanding of India’s Ukraine position’, says foreign secy

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday expressed his understanding of India’s position on the crisis in Ukraine, and he and PM Narendra Modi felt the conflict should not be a reason for diverting attention from the Indo-Pacific, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine figured at a virtual summit between the two prime ministers, news agency PTI reported.

Monday’s summit followed the first virtual summit of June 4, 2020, when the India-Australia relationship was elevated to a “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership”. That was India’s first virtual summit, in the middle of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At a media briefing, Shringla said Morrison expressed understanding of India’s position on the Ukraine issue. There was serious concern about the ongoing conflict and humanitarian situation in Ukraine and both Modi and Morrison emphasised the need for cessation of hostilities and violence in Ukraine, Shringla said.

Morrison had on Friday said the situation in Ukraine and its implications for the Indo-Pacific will figure in the virtual summit. “We will also discuss a range of regional and multilateral issues, including the situation in Ukraine and its implications for the Indo-Pacific, and Myanmar,” the Australian prime minister had said in a statement.

Unlike its Quad partners — the US, Japan and Australia — India has not condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has been maintaining that crisis should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. The two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest including shared concerns over terrorism, Shringla said, adding that Modi also referred to the situation in eastern Ladakh and he emphasised that peace and tranquility in the region was essential for normalisation of India’s ties with China.

Shringla also said that India and Australia were keen to finalise the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement as it will unlock new opportunities to expand bilateral trade and investment ties.

A source had earlier told The Indian Express that Monday’s summit would emphasise that Australia and India are “top tier partners, and we will deliver greater ambition and practical progress for the relationship. The initiatives that will be announced will underline the technology, talent and trading spirit between the two nations”.

