Modi listening, Australian PM lashes out at Russia’s ‘unlawful invasion’ of Ukraine

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi listening, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday lashed out at what he called “Russia’s unlawful invasion of Ukraine” and the importance of holding Moscow accountable for the loss of lives. Modi did not say anything in his public remarks on the situation in Ukraine, as the two leaders met virtually for a summit meeting.

The two leaders also discussed the situation along the India-China Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and Modi told Morrison that peace and tranquillity in the region was essential for normalisation of India’s ties with China, officials said.

These two issues of discussion were similar to the themes of discussion between visiting Japan PM Fumio Kishida and Modi on Saturday.

After their virtual summit, it was decided that India and Australia will hold annual summits. At present, India has the tradition of annual summits between the leaders with only two countries – Russia and Japan. So now, Australia becomes the third country – and this means that Prime Ministers of the two countries will visit each other every year, in an alternate manner.

Speaking at the virtual summit, Morrison said, “Our region is facing increasing change and much pressure, and I think our Quad Leaders’ call recently, which gave us the opportunity to discuss Russia’s unlawful invasion of Ukraine, but it also gave us the opportunity to discuss the implications and consequences of that terrible event for our own region in the Indo-Pacific and the coercion and the issues that we face here.”

“The tragic loss of life underlies the importance, of course, of holding Russia to account. But cooperation between like-minded liberal democracies is key to an open and inclusive and resilient and prosperous Indo-Pacific, and I welcome your leadership within the Quad to keep us focused on those important issues,” the Australian PM said, linking the Russian aggression in Europe to Chinese belligerence in the Indo-Pacific.

Modi too talked about the Indo-Pacific in the context of Quad. “There is also good cooperation between us in the Quad framework. Our cooperation under the Quad demonstrates our commitment towards a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. The success of Quad is essential for regional and global stability,” he said.

But, on Ukraine, the divergences were clear. Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that Morrison expressed his understanding of India’s position on the crisis in Ukraine, and he and PM Modi felt that the conflict should not be a reason for diverting attention from the Indo-Pacific.

Last month, in February when External Affairs minister S Jaishankar travelled to Australia, he and Australian Foreign minister Marise Payne had agreed on the Chinese behaviour along the LAC, but there were divergences in their public statements on the Russia-Ukraine situation.

Unlike its Quad partners — the US, Japan and Australia — India has not condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has been maintaining that crisis should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

The two leaders also discussed the economic ties, and Modi said the conclusion of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) will be important for economic revival and economic security for both sides.

Morrison said, “We’ll redouble our efforts on our interim Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement to unlock new opportunities and benefits for both our economies. It will bring us closer to a full agreement as soon as I hope we can achieve that.”

Shringla also said that India and Australia were keen to finalise the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement as it will unlock new opportunities to expand bilateral trade and investment ties.

Foreign Secretary also said that both sides are also concerned about the situation in Myanmar and want protection of civilians and release of the detained leaders and activists.

Modi said the ties witnessed remarkable progress in the last few years and that there has been close cooperation between the two sides in trade and investment, defence and security, education and innovation, and science and technology.

He welcomed the announcement of the establishment of a Centre of Excellence for Critical and Emerging Technologies in Bangalore. “It is essential that we have better cooperation between us in the areas of cyber and critical and emerging technologies. As countries that share similar values, it is our responsibility to adopt appropriate global standards for these emerging technologies,” he said.

“Our collaboration has grown rapidly in many other areas such as critical minerals, water management, renewable energy, and COVID-19 research,” he added.

Modi said he was happy over the establishment of a mechanism of the annual summit between the two countries as it ensures a structural system for regular review of the ties.

Stressing that they have made “great progress in defence, maritime cooperation, science, technology, clean energy as well, Morrison said the comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Australia reflected the ambition that both shared and hold for the relationship.

“Our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, though, reflects the ambition that we share and we hold for our relationship, and the pace and scale of that cooperation, since we lifted ties back in 2020, has been remarkable. But I am ambitious, as I know you are, to make it even closer, particularly when it comes to our economic cooperation, which I hope we’re able to advance further today,” Morrison said.

Shringla said the two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest including shared concerns over terrorism.