At SCO summit, Modi says nations supporting terrorism should be held accountable, isolated

In his address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said that nations supporting terrorism must be isolated. Modi, in presence of his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, said that countries supporting or funding terrorism must be held “accountable”.

“To tackle the danger of terrorism, all humanitarian powers should come forward together. Countries that provide encouragement, support, and finances to terrorism must be held accountable,” Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Modi also highlighted the spirit and ideals of the SCO to strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism. He also called on the SCO member states to cooperate under the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) against terrorism and again stressed upon the need for a global conference on terrorism.

Modi, who arrived in the Kyrgyz capital on Thursday for the two-day SCO summit, pointed to India’s contribution as a permanent member of the body, saying, “India has been a permanent SCO member for two years now and has positively contributed to all its activities and continued engagements to enhance SCO’s role and credibility on the international stage”.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the need for tackling climate change, saying that India is committed to developing solar energy.

Earlier, on the first day of the summit, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. In his meeting, Modi briefly discussed Pakistan and asserted that India’s efforts towards peace with the neighbouring country have been “derailed” as Islamabad has not created an atmosphere “free of terrorism”. He stressed that talks cannot happen with terrorism at the helm.

The SCO is a China-led eight-member economic and security bloc. India and Pakistan were admitted to the grouping in 2017.