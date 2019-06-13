Modi in Bishkek LIVE UPDATES: PM arrives for two-day SCO summit

In his first multilateral engagement post the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and jointly inaugurate the India-Kyrgyz Business Forum, on the sidelines of the multilateral summit. Apart from the Kyrgyz President, PM Modi will also hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In a statement before departing for the summit, PM Modi on Wednesday said that India attaches “special importance to SCO in promoting multilateral, political, security, economic and people-to-people interaction in the region.”

“The Summit is expected to discuss the global security situation, multilateral economic cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and topical issues of international and regional importance. On the sidelines of the Summit, I also plan to meet several leaders bilaterally,” the statement read.

After much speculation, India, on Wednesday, confirmed that PM Modi’s VVIP aircraft won’t fly through the Pakistan airspace en route Kyrgyzstan’s Bikshek. However, hours after India’s denial, Pakistan said that they are ready to open their airspace “specifically” for PM Modi’s aircraft to Bishkek as a “goodwill gesture.”