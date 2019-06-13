Modi in Bishkek LIVE UPDATES: PM arrives for two-day SCO summithttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/narendra-modi-sco-summit-bishkek-live-updates-kyrgyzstan-india-business-forum-xi-jinping-putin-5778918/
Modi in Bishkek LIVE UPDATES: PM arrives for two-day SCO summit
PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and jointly inaugurate the India-Kyrgyz Business Forum, on the sidelines of the multilateral summit. PM Modi is likely to have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
In his first multilateral engagement post the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived in Kyrgyzstan’s Bishkek to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.
PM Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov and jointly inaugurate the India-Kyrgyz Business Forum, on the sidelines of the multilateral summit. Apart from the Kyrgyz President, PM Modi will also hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
In a statement before departing for the summit, PM Modi on Wednesday said that India attaches “special importance to SCO in promoting multilateral, political, security, economic and people-to-people interaction in the region.”
“The Summit is expected to discuss the global security situation, multilateral economic cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and topical issues of international and regional importance. On the sidelines of the Summit, I also plan to meet several leaders bilaterally,” the statement read.
After much speculation, India, on Wednesday, confirmed that PM Modi’s VVIP aircraft won’t fly through the Pakistan airspace en route Kyrgyzstan’s Bikshek. However, hours after India’s denial, Pakistan said that they are ready to open their airspace “specifically” for PM Modi’s aircraft to Bishkek as a “goodwill gesture.”
Live Blog
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Kyrgyzstan's Bishkek to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Here are the LIVE updates
PM Modi welcomed warmly in Bishkek
PM Modi given a warm welcome at the Manas International Airport in Bishkek.
Pakistan’s Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that an application to open the airspace was received by the Aviation Division from the Indian High Commission on Monday.
Sarwar Khan said that after holding consultations with all the stakeholders, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to open the airspace for PM Modi’s flight as a “goodwill gesture.”
State-run Radio Pakistan reported that the airspace will be open for a period of 72 hours during which Air India plane B 747-400, with PM Modi onboard, will fly to Bikshek from New Delhi on Thursday and return the next day.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that PM Modi’s VVIP aircraft won’t fly through Pakistan’s airspace en route to Kyrgyzstan’s Bikshek.
“The Government of India had explored two options for the route to be taken by the VVIP Aircraft to Bishkek. A decision has now been taken that the VVIP Aircraft will fly via Oman, Iran and Central Asian countries on the way to Bishkek,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
PM Imran Khan, who will also attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on June 13 and June 14, gave rise to speculation that he might hold a meeting with PM Modi on the sidelines of the multilateral forum to ease the tensions in bilateral ties after the Pulwama terror attack.
However, MEA on Wednesday made it clear that no such meeting has been arranged between the two leaders.
PM Modi welcomed warmly in Bishkek
PM Modi given a warm welcome at the Manas International Airport in Bishkek.
PM Modi arrives in Bishkek
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bishkek on Thursday to attend the SCO summit.