Blacklisted by India, 11-year-old Polish girl pens letter to PM Modi seeking return

With repeated requests to officials failing to evoke a response, an 11-year-old Polish girl has now tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and newly-appointed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to get an entry back to India.

In her handwritten letter, Alicja Wanatko said “Hindustan” is where “all her friends, animals, school and happiness still is”, and that she misses Goa where she lived, and mostly the cows at the animal resource centre where she volunteered.

Wanatko, yearning to come back to India, is in Cambodia after her mother Marta Kotlarska was blacklisted by the Indian government for overstaying in the country. Initially, Marta who was on a multiple entry B-2 business visa to India, was not allowed entry when she arrived at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru on March 24, from Sri Lanka where she had gone to renew her Indian visa.

the letter my daughther who is out of school due to lack of action from MHA officers has written to Honoreable Prime Minister of India for help in our case @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/PVIolpD9Ez — Marta Kotlarska (@KotlarskaMarta) June 2, 2019

The government allowed her to return to pick her daughter on the condition that she had to leave the country. “My mum could not re-enter India on 24th March 2019 after a short trip out and we were told we were blacklisted due to our overstay,” Wanatko wrote.

Talking about Goa, she wrote, “I love my school in Goa, the beautiful nature and I am missing my volunteering in the animal rescue centre there where I was helping to take care of cows.

The letter — a full page, also invoked her love for Hindi and informed PM Modi of her travels to holy shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath and Gangotri. “I pray to Shiva and Nanda Devi to help us and I have decided to write to you because you are the most powerful person that can help me and my mum come back to India, my home. Please help us and allow to remove us from this blacklist so that we can be happy again,” she pleaded to PM Modi.

please help Honoreable Prime Minister of India, you are our only hope! We are praying to God you see tweet or emails I have sent. My daughther since 25 April can not go to school due to ban which was issued not due to our fault. @narendramodi @the_hindu @nathan_archana https://t.co/mDKxifaWK2 pic.twitter.com/pWwyWkqxKz — Marta Kotlarska (@KotlarskaMarta) June 2, 2019

“I am now with my mum, but am missing my old life in my favourite country more than ever. I feel so alone away from everything I have always known in India. I know my animals will be so confused without me and I cannot sleep without feeling angry or upset,” she wrote.

Worried about her studies, Wanatko said, “I was not even able to attend last semester when all assessments were being done and I am worried. It feels like everything is just destroyed again.”

Marta had made similar requests to former foreign minister Sushma Swaraj, however, the issue could not be resolved.