PM Modi tells Putin: ‘From endless wars, we should go to end of war’

Asserting that every day of war sets humanity back, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a message of peace on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

“We must move from endless wars to ending wars,” PM Modi told Putin against the backdrop of the years-long Ukraine conflict, asserting that resolving “all issues through peaceful means is humanity’s call”. “India supports all efforts towards peace,” Modi added.

The Russian leader also confirmed that he would travel to India for the BRICS Summit, which is scheduled to take place on September 12-13 at Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam.