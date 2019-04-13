Russia’s highest state honour for PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been honoured with Russia’s highest state decoration, the Order of St Andrew the Apostle, for his role in promoting close ties between the two countries.

The award comes days after the United Arab Emirates announced to confer Modi with ‘The Order of Zayed’.

The Russian government said Modi is being given the highest state decoration for “exceptional services” in promoting special and privileged strategic partnership between Russia and India and friendly relations between the Russian and Indian people.

A Russian official said the ‘Order of St Andrew the Apostle’ is awarded to prominent statesmen, public figures and those working in the fields of science, culture and arts in recognition of their exceptional services in promoting prosperity and glory of Russia.

The order can also be awarded to foreign heads of state for outstanding services. The Order of St Andrew the Apostle is the highest order of the Russian Federation.

Modi tweeted, “Honoured to receive this prestigious award. I thank President Putin and the people of Russia. Foundations of India-Russia friendship are deep & the future of our partnership is bright. Extensive cooperation between our nations has led to extraordinary outcomes for our citizens.”

“President Putin remains a source of great strength for the India-Russia friendship. Under his visionary leadership, bilateral and multilateral cooperation between our nations has scaled new heights,” he tweeted.