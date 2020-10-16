PM Modi releases Rs 75 coin to mark 75th year of FAO

The Rs 75 coin which was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. [Twitter/BJP Bihar]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday released a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination to mark the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation [FAO] of the United Nations.

Speaking on the occasion via a web telecast, the Prime Minister also released 17 new biofortified crop varieties and reiterated the government’s commitment towards the welfare of the farmers.

The move came at a time when several farmers have refused to call of their ongoing agitation against the contentious agricultural laws, despite holding talks with the Centre recently.

“The government has broken all past records in procurement of wheat and rice. The government is committed towards MSP procurement, which is an important part of India’s food security,” Modi said.

He added that the Centre was also promoting millets and high nutrition crops to address malnutrition in the country.

