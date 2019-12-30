Follow Us:
Fire breaks out near PM’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence, nine fire tenders on the spot

"This was not in PM’s residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex. The fire is very much under control now," tweeted Prime Minister's Office.

Delhi fire, PM Modi, Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, fire at Modi's residence, fire at PM Modi's residence, India news, Indian Express The fire broke out at around 7:25 pm, ANI said. Nine fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. (ANI)

A minor fire broke out near Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence at 9 Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi. The fire broke out at around 7:25 pm, ANI said. Nine fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

“There was a minor fire at 9, Lok Kalyan Marg caused by a short circuit. This was not in PM’s residential or office area but in the SPG reception area of the LKM complex. The fire is very much under control now,” tweeted Prime Minister’s Office.

This is a developing story. More details will follow.

